Joe Biden's victory cheered by LeBron, Eva Longoria, John Legend, other activist celebs

Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump to become the next U.S. president prompted a wave of reaction on social media on Saturday, including from celebrities who had actively supported the former vice president’s candidacy.

Actress Eva Longoria, who campaigned for Biden and emceed the Democratic National Convention earlier this year, shared a video showing her TV screen when Biden was declared president-elect. Her enthusiastic cheers can be heard in the background.

"Democracy won!!! USA USA USA," the actress, producer and philanthropist tweeted alongside the video.

NBA superstar LeBron James, who launched the More Than A Vote initiative to combat voter suppression, shared a popular meme depicting Biden as James blocking a play from Miami Heat player Andre Tyler Iguodala, who in the image is depicted as President Donald Trump.

The Los Angeles Lakers player also thanked Philadelphia residents for their pivotal role in the election.

"My Philly fam! FOE and more THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!! Let’s celebrate! Responsibly still," James tweeted.

Singer Lizzo shared an emotional video on her Instagram page.

"There are a few times in this country when I'm hopeful. But I feel like every time I'm hopeful, it gets taken away from me... I think this is the end of a four-year term that felt like a thousand years," said Lizzo. "Whether you were blue or were red, that man didn't care about you."

"It’s time to hold the people in charge accountable. It’s time for them to listen. And it’s time for actual change in our policies and practices," Lizzo wrote in her post alongside her video.

Kerry Washington, an actress, producer and director who also emceed the Democratic National Convention alongside Longoria, tweeted, "The people have spoken! Thank you to everyone who used your vote and your voice to make history. PRESIDENT Joe Biden and VICE PRESIDENT Kamala Harris."

The people have spoken! Thank you to everyone who used your vote and your voice to make history. PRESIDENT Joe Biden and VICE PRESIDENT Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/EdWQc5rpYD — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 7, 2020

Actor, director and producer Katie Cassidy, who has been outspoken in support of Biden, also paid tribute to the historic win of Kamala Harris, tweeting, "THE FIRST FEMALE BLACK VP!!! The best news I've heard all year!!!! Let this show that being a good person will ALWAYS win."

Biden will be sworn in as the 46th U.S. president on Jan. 20, and Harris will become the first female, first Black and first South Asian American vice president.

MR. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN!!!!!!!! Also... THE FIRST FEMALE BLACK VP!!! The best news I've heard all year!!!! Let this show that being a good person will ALWAYS win. Love will always win. @joebiden @kamalaharris #BIDENHARRIS 👏🏼💙🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/rV982SkyMd — Katie Cassidy (@MzKatieCassidy) November 7, 2020

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who created the Netflix hit show, "When They See Us," based on the Central Park Five case, reminded her followers of the time Trump called for the execution of Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, Korey Wise, and Yusef Salaam—who were later exonerated—for the rape of a woman in Central Park.

"Imagine the person who took out full-page ads to call for your execution being voted in as President of the United States. Now, imagine that person being fired in shame. Sending my love to Korey, Antron, Raymond, Kevin and Yusef. Enjoy this day, my brothers. #exonerated5," DuVernay tweeted.

The five men, who are now known as the Exonerated 5, responded to the tweet with "#JUSTICE."

Comedian Leslie Jones used a touch of humor to celebrate Biden's win.

"YASSSSSSS!! CONGRATS PRESIDENT BIDEN!!," she tweeted alongside a viral video that shows Biden as Captain America and various other Democrats as other Avengers characters defeating Trump.

Musician John Legend, who performed at one of Biden's last campaign events in Pennsylvania, took a more serious tone in his congratulations to the president-elect and Harris on their win.

"Thank you for choosing to serve your country during these challenging times," Legend tweeted.