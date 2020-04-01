Watch live: Trump and coronavirus task force brief at White House

Joe Exotic from Netflix's 'Tiger King' is in coronavirus quarantine, his husband says

The subject of the wildly popular docu-series was placed in isolation after inmates at a jail where he’d been held tested positive for the virus.
Joe Maldonado,Joe Schreibvoge Maldonado
Joseph Maldonado answers a question during an interview at the zoo he runs in Wynnewood, Okla. on Aug. 28, 2013.Sue Ogrocki / AP file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Tim Stelloh

Joseph Maldonado-Passage — better known as Joe Exotic, the subject of Netflix’s wildly popular “Tiger King” docu-series — is in self-isolation on a coronavirus quarantine, his husband said in an interview Wednesday.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, Dillon Passage said Maldonado-Passage, who is serving 22 years in prison in a murder-for-hire scheme, was placed in isolation because inmates at a jail where he’d been held tested positive for the virus.

Maldonado-Passage is now at FMC Fort Worth, a federal medical center in Texas operated by the Bureau of Prisons, records show.

Maldonado-Passage, a former big cat breeder who ran an exotic animal park in Oklahoma, was found guilty last year of attempting to hire someone to kill Carole Baskin, a prominent animal rights activist. He was sentenced in January.

Tim Stelloh

Tim Stelloh is a reporter for NBC News, based in California.