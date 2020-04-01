Joe Exotic from Netflix's 'Tiger King' is in coronavirus quarantine, his husband says

The subject of the wildly popular docuseries was placed in isolation after inmates at a jail where he'd been held tested positive for the virus.
Joe Maldonado,Joe Schreibvoge Maldonado
Joseph Maldonado during an interview at the zoo he ran in Wynnewood, Okla., on Aug. 28, 2013.Sue Ogrocki / AP file

By Tim Stelloh

Joseph Maldonado-Passage — better known as Joe Exotic, the subject of Netflix's wildly popular "Tiger King" docuseries — is in self-isolation on a coronavirus quarantine, his husband said in an interview Wednesday.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, Dillon Passage said Maldonado-Passage, who is serving 22 years in prison in a murder-for-hire scheme, was placed in isolation because inmates at a jail where he'd been held tested positive for the virus.

Maldonado-Passage is now at FMC Fort Worth, a federal medical center in Texas operated by the Bureau of Prisons, records show.

Maldonado-Passage, a former big cat breeder who ran an exotic animal park in Oklahoma, was found guilty last year of attempting to hire someone to kill Carole Baskin, a prominent animal rights activist. He was sentenced in January.

