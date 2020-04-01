Joe Exotic from Netflix's 'Tiger King' is in coronavirus quarantine, his husband says

Joseph Maldonado-Passage — better known as Joe Exotic, the subject of Netflix's wildly popular "Tiger King" docuseries — is in self-isolation on a coronavirus quarantine, his husband said in an interview Wednesday.
Speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, Dillon Passage said Maldonado-Passage, who is serving 22 years in prison in a murder-for-hire scheme, was placed in isolation because inmates at a jail where he'd been held tested positive for the virus.
Maldonado-Passage is now at FMC Fort Worth, a federal medical center in Texas operated by the Bureau of Prisons, records show.
Maldonado-Passage, a former big cat breeder who ran an exotic animal park in Oklahoma, was found guilty last year of attempting to hire someone to kill Carole Baskin, a prominent animal rights activist. He was sentenced in January.