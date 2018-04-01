Joey Chestnut downs a record 74 hot dogs at Nathan's Famous July Fourth contest

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut extended his reign as champion eater at the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest Wednesday, downing a record 74 wieners and buns in 10 minutes to take home the coveted Mustard Belt for an 11th time.

Miki Sudo held onto her title as the top women's competitor at the annual Brooklyn eat-off, chomping 37 franks and buns to take home the top prize for an unprecedented fifth consecutive year.

"I found a vicious rhythm," the 34-year-old Chestnut said after the stuffing session. "I was feeling good today."

But while Chestnut ate 10 more dogs and buns than second-place finisher Carmen Cincotti, a judging error cast initial doubt over their totals after jurists didn't see the eaters were taking the dogs and buns from two plates.