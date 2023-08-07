John Gosling, keyboardist for the Kinks, dies at 75

John Gosling, a former keyboard player for the Kinks, has died. He was 75.

Gosling joined the Kinks in 1970 and stayed in the band until 1978. He appeared on 10 albums and embellished such hits as “Lola” and “Celluloid Heroes.”

The news was announced in a statement on the band’s official social media page Friday morning: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John’s wife and family.”

The Kinks’ lead singer Ray Davies paid tribute to his former bandmate, saying: “Condolences to his wife, Theresa, and family. Rest in peace dearest John.”

Added lead guitarist Dave Davies, “‘I’m dismayed deeply upset by John Gosling’s passing… He has been a friend and important contributor to the Kinks music during his time with us. Deepest sympathies to his wife and family. I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always. Great musician and a great man.”

Drummer Mick Avory also paid tribute to Gosling. “Today we lost a dear friend and colleague, he was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humour… Which made him a popular member of the band, he leaves us with some happy memories. God Bless him.”

Prior to Ian Gibbons, who joined the band in 1979, Gordon Edwards of Pretty Things took over from Gosling on keyboards upon his departure from the group.

Gosling became a founding member of the Kast Off Kinks in 1994 — which includes former Avory, John Dalton and Jim Rodford — and remained in the band until his retirement in 2008.