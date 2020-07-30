John Lewis honored at funeral at MLK's church in Atlanta; Obama to give eulogy

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

John Lewis "loved America until America learned to love him back," the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church said at the funeral for the civil rights hero Thursday in Atlanta.

The private funeral, where former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy, began at 11 a.m. at the church that was once led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

"We have come to say goodbye to our friend in these difficult days," the Rev. Dr. Raphael G. Warnock, senior pastor, said. "Come on, let the nation celebrate, let the angels rejoice ... John Lewis, the boy from Troy, the conscience of the Congress."

In addition to Obama's eulogy, former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton spoke at the funeral that will conclude memorial services held for Lewis over six days in several cities.

Bush said Lewis was "called to be a minister" at a young age and talked about his caring for chickens when he was younger. The former president joked that Lewis had once said that “his first congregation of chickens listened to him more closely than some of his colleagues in Congress.”

The former president went on to say, “John Lewis believed in the Lord, he believed in humanity and he believed in America.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, activist James M. Lawson, former Atlanta Mayor William Craig Campbell, and Lewis' niece were also scheduled to speak. President Donald Trump will not be in attendance.

Bernice King, a daughter of the Martin Luther King Jr., said a prayer at the service and called Lewis a“nonviolent warrior who fought for true peace.”

“We are entirely grateful, oh God, that he lived among us for four score years and demonstrated on that bridge that physical force is no match for soul force," she said.

Lewis, who represented Atlanta in the House of Representatives after serving as a young leader of the civil rights movement in the 1960s, died on July 17 following a monthslong battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

Following the funeral, there will be a burial at South-View cemetery where Lewis will be laid to rest next to his wife, Lillian.

Hours before the funeral began, The New York Times published an essay written by Lewis shortly before he died. He wanted it to be published on the day of his funeral.

"While my time here has come to an end, I want you to know that in the last days and hours of my life you inspired me," he wrote in response to the recent protests nationally and abroad sparked by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Rayshard Brooks, who were all Black.

"You filled me with hope about the next chapter of the great American story when you used your power to make a difference in our society," he wrote. "Millions of people motivated simply by human compassion laid down the burdens of division. Around the country and the world you set aside race, class, age, language and nationality to demand respect for human dignity."

Lewis recalled that when he was young and searching he heard King's voice on "an old radio."

"He was talking about the philosophy and discipline of nonviolence," Lewis wrote. "He said we are all complicit when we tolerate injustice."

He ended his essay by saying, "Though I may not be here with you, I urge you to answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe."

Earlier this week, Lewis lay in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, where a bipartisan group of lawmakers and members of the public paid respects. Ceremonies honoring his legacy were also held in Selma and his hometown of Troy, Alabama.