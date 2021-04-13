IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: U.S. health agencies urge pause of J&J vaccine after reports of rare blood clots

Johnson & Johnson vaccine should be paused in U.S. after 'extremely rare' blood clots, FDA and CDC say

Some 6.8 million have received the vaccine in the United States. Of these six have experienced the clot, the FDA and CDC said.
Kent State University student Marz Anderson gets his Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccination from Kent State nurse Beth Krul in Kent, Ohio, Thursday, April 8, 2021.Phil Long / AP
By Alexander Smith

Federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a small number of people experienced "a rare and severe type of blood clot" after receiving the shot.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement saying they were "recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution."

Some 6.8 million people have received the single-shot vaccine in the United States. Of these, six have experienced the clot, the agencies said, adding: "Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

