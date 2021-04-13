Federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a small number of people experienced "a rare and severe type of blood clot" after receiving the shot.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement saying they were "recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution."

Some 6.8 million people have received the single-shot vaccine in the United States. Of these, six have experienced the clot, the agencies said, adding: "Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare."

The news was first reported by The New York Times.

