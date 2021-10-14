Jonah Hill asks his followers to stop commenting on his body

Actor Jonah Hill asked his followers to stop commenting on his body, regardless of whether they had good or bad intentions.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the Oscar-nominated actor wrote to his 3.1 million followers that it "doesn't feel good" to read posts about his body.

"I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body," the 37-year-old actor wrote. "Good or bad I want to politely let you know it's not helpful and doesn't feel good. Much respect."

The post was met with praise from a number of celebrities, including his sister Beanie Feldstein, singer Sza and actor Olivia Munn.

"Absolutely Love you. Thank you !!" Sza wrote.

The post came just months after Hill opened about "childhood insecurities" about his body.

On Feb. 26, Hill, who rose to fame after his role in "Superbad," shared a screenshot of an article published in the Daily Mail which showed him shirtless and changing into a black wetsuit.

In the previous Instagram post, he wrote: "I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers."

Hill continued: "So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself."

For the kids who are still insecure about taking their shirt off at the pool, Hill had a few words of wisdom: "Have fun. You're wonderful and awesome. All my love."