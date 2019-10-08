Breaking News Emails
Three suspects have been identified in the murder of Joshua Brown, a key witness in the murder trial of former Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger.
The three — identified as Jacquerious Mitchell, 20; Michael Mitchell, 32; and Thaddeous Green, 22 — traveled from Alexandria, Louisiana, to purchase drugs from Brown in the parking lot of a Dallas apartment complex, according to authorities.
Jacquerious Mitchell was in custody at a hospital and the other two suspects were being sought, Dallas Assistant Police Chief Avery Moore said at a news conference Tuesday. The two fugitives are believed to be armed and dangerous, he said.
When the suspects arrived in the parking lot, Green got out of the vehicle to talk to Brown. The conversation escalated into a physical altercation, at which point, Jacquerious Mitchell got out of the vehicle, Moore said. Jacquerious Mitchell told police that Brown ordered him to get back in the car and before shooting him in the chest.
Jacquerious Mitchell fell back into a car and said he heard two gunshots, Moore said. Green took Brown's backpack and the gun used to shoot Jacquerious Mitchell and the three suspects fled the scene, Moore said.
The suspects dropped Jacquerious Mitchell off at a hospital, the assistant police chief said, adding that warrants will be executed for the two other suspects.
Michael Mitchell is the suspected getaway driver.
Police confiscated 12 pounds of marijuana, 149 grams of THC cartridges and $4,157 in cash from Brown’s apartment, Moore said.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson asked the public in a tweet over the weekend to “refrain from speculation” about Brown’s shooting.
Police emphasized at Tuesday's news conference that Brown’s killing was not related to his testimony in Guyger’s case.
“The rumors shared by community leaders that Mr. Brown’s death was related to the Amber Guyger trial and that the Dallas Police Department was responsible are false,” Moore said. “We encourage those leaders to be mindful because their words may jeopardize the integrity of the city of Dallas and Dallas Police Department.”
Brown, 28, was found lying on the ground in an apartment parking lot with gunshot wounds, two days after Guyger was convicted of murder.
Brown's slaying Friday occurred less than six miles from the apartment complex where Botham Jean, his neighbor, was fatally shot by Guyger on Sept. 6, 2018. Brown testified in Guyger’s murder trial.
Brown had lived across the hall from Jean, 26, at the Southside Flats apartment building in Dallas. He was a key witness in the trial, testifying that he heard an exchange between two people and then two quick gunshots. He also testified that he had also walked to the wrong floor of the apartment building in the past, which was Guyger's explanation for why she entered Jean's apartment thinking it was her own.
Lee Merritt, a lawyer for the Jean family, said in a tweet Saturday that he spoke with Brown’s mother and that she is “devastated.”
“We all are,” Merritt said. “Joshua Brown was a key witness in the murder of Botham Jean that helped put Amber Guyger away. We need answers.”
Guyger, who lived a floor below Jean, testified she mistakenly entered his apartment instead of her own.
She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.