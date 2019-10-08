Breaking News Emails
Three suspects have been identified in the murder of Joshua Brown, a key witness in the murder trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.
Jacquerious Mitchell, 20; Michael Mitchell, 32; and Thaddeous Green, 22, traveled from Alexandria, Louisiana, to purchase drugs from Brown in the parking lot of a Dallas apartment complex, according to authorities.
Jacquerious Mitchell is in custody at a hospital and the other two suspects are being sought, Dallas Assistant Police Chief Avery Moore said at a news conference Tuesday. The two fugitives are believed to be armed and dangerous, he said.
Jacquerious Mitchell told police Green got into a physical altercation with Brown and that Green shot Brown twice in the lower body, Moore said.
Brown then allegedly shot Jacquerious Mitchell in his chest. Jacquerious Mitchell fell back into a car and said he heard two gunshots, Moore said. Green took Brown's backpack and the gun used to shoot Jacquerious Mitchell and the three suspects fled the scene, Moore said.
The suspects dropped Jacquerious Mitchell off at a hospital, the assistant police chief said, adding that warrants will be executed for the two other suspects.
Michael Mitchell is the suspected getaway driver.
Police confiscated 12 pounds of marijuana, 149 grams of THC cartridges and $4,157 in cash from Brown’s apartment, Moore said.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson asked the public in a tweet over the weekend to “refrain from speculation” about Brown’s shooting.
Police emphasized at Tuesday's news conference that Brown’s killing was not related to his testimony in Guyger’s case.
“The rumors shared by community leaders that Mr. Brown’s death was related to the Amber Guyger trial and that the Dallas Police Department was responsible are false,” Moore said. “We encourage those leaders to be mindful because their words may jeopardize the integrity of the city of Dallas and Dallas Police Department.”
Brown, 28, was found lying on the ground in an apartment parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, two days after Guyger was convicted of murder.
Brown's slaying Friday occurred less than six miles from the apartment complex where Botham Jean, his neighbor, was fatally shot by Guyger on Sept. 6, 2018. Brown testified in Guyger’s murder trial.
Brown had lived across the hall from Jean, 26, at the Southside Flats apartment building in Dallas.
Lee Merritt, a lawyer for the Jean family, said in a tweet Saturday that he spoke with Brown’s mother and that she is “devastated.”
“We all are,” Merritt said. “Joshua Brown was a key witness in the murder of Botham Jean that helped put Amber Guyger away. We need answers.”
Guyger, who lived a floor below Jean, testified she mistakenly entered his apartment instead of her own.
She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.