JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recovering from emergency heart surgery

Dimon was alert after undergoing an emergency heart surgery Thursday for an acute aortic dissection.
Key Speakers At The IIF Annual Membership Meeting
Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase, speaks during the Institute of International Finance (IIF) annual membership meeting in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 18, 2019.Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

By Doha Madani

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon underwent emergency heart surgery Thursday for an acute aortic dissection, the company announced.

Dimon, 63, was awake and alert after a successful surgery, according to a JP Morgan statement informing its shareholders of the news. The financial services company said its co-presidents and co-operating officers Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith would take control of JP Morgan's operations while Dimon recovers.

"Our company will move forward together with confidence as we continue to serve our customers, clients, communities and shareholders," the statement said.

An aortic dissection is when there is a tear in the inner layer of the aorta, a condition that most frequently occurs in men in their 60s and 70s, the Mayo Clinic website said. While the condition can be fatal, chance of survival improves when treated early.

