Judge approves $626 million settlement in Flint water crisis

A federal judge approved a $626 million settlement Wednesday with tens of thousands of people in Flint, Michigan, who sued the state after their drinking water was tainted by lead.

In a 178-page decision, Judge Judith Levy called the settlement a “remarkable achievement” because it creates a compensation program for everyone hurt by the tainted water, regardless of whether they were part of a class-action lawsuit or sued the state on their own.

The state agreed to the settlement last year, after Michigan officials spent nearly two years negotiating with lawyers representing the residents of Flint.

