Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert, who was released from prison in July after serving 15 months in a scheme to cover up child molestation accusations, has been banned from being alone with kids or having contact with porn.

A federal judge imposed the new restrictions without public explanation this week, a day after a sealed order in the case was filed. Hastert's attorney did not respond to a request for comment about the added conditions.

Hastert leaves the Dirksen Federal Court House in a wheelchair after his sentencing in Chicago, Ill., on April 27, 2016. * / Getty Images

"[Hastert] shall not possess or have under his/her control any pornographic, sexually oriented, or sexually stimulating materials, including visual, auditory, telephonic, or electronic media, computer programs, or services. The defendant shall not patronize any place where such material or entertainment is available," the judge wrote.

"The defendant shall not use any sex-related telephone numbers. You shall not have contact with any person under the age of 18, except in the presence of a responsible adult who is aware of the nature of his/her background and current offense, and who has been approved by the probation officer and treatment provider."

Hastert, 75, also was ordered to turn over all his credit card statements and telephone bills to his probation officer, who must approve any use of a computer or camera.

Hastert, once one of the most powerful lawmakers in Washington, pleaded guilty two years ago to structuring cash withdrawals to hide hush-money he was paying to one of his sexual-abuse accusers.

Although he was not charged with any sexual offenses, prosecutors alleged he molested four boys between the ages of 14 and 17 when he was a wrestling coach at Yorkville High School decades ago, before he launched his political career.

"What I did was wrong and I regret it," Hastert testified at his sentencing hearing. "They looked up to me and I took advantage of them."

Hastert remains embroiled a lawsuit from one of his accusers, who claims the ex-politician reneged on his promise to pay him $3.5 million.