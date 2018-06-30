Judge bars Kentucky from requiring Medicaid recipients to work

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

BOSTON/WASHINGTON - A U.S. federal judge on Friday blocked Kentucky from implementing work requirements in its Medicaid program, potentially dealing a blow to the Trump administration’s effort to scale back the 50-year-old health insurance program for the poor and disabled.

Kentucky was the first of four states to receive approval from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to require that able-bodied Medicaid recipients work at least 80 hours a month or lose their benefits. Arkansas began this month to implement its work requirements, while Kentucky was set to begin its program on Sunday.

The ruling could threaten the Trump administration effort to put a conservative stamp on Medicaid after the Republican-controlled Congress last year failed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, which expanded Medicaid in more than 30 states.

Another eight states await federal approval for similar work requirements. Virginia and Michigan have passed requirements through their statehouses.

According to Kentucky state estimates, nearly 100,000 people could be eliminated from the Medicaid rolls within five years under the requirements.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., ruled that HHS never adequately considered whether Kentucky’s plan will actually help the state furnish medical assistance to state residents.

“At bottom, the record shows that 95,000 people would lose Medicaid coverage, and yet the (department) paid no attention to that deprivation,” Boasberg wrote, sending Kentucky’s proposal back to HHS for further review.

Kentucky said the judge had blocked the program on the “narrow basis” that HHS failed to consider its impact on Medicaid coverage, and that the state would work with HHS to address that problem so the program could take effect.

“We will have no choice but to make significant benefit reductions” without implementing the work requirements, said Adam Meier, secretary of Kentucky’s health department.