Judge delays Graceland sale, suggests Elvis' granddaughter, Riley Keough, could win fraud claims

A Tennessee judge blocked a foreclosure sale of Graceland on Wednesday, ruling that it's in public's best interest to slow any potential ownership change of Elvis Presley's "well loved" estate.

The Shelby County Chancery Court judge went as far as to say that actor Riley Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of the “King of Rock and Roll,” would likely prevail in her lawsuit, accusing a creditor of falsely claiming rights to Graceland, as long as there is evidence to back up her claims.

“It appears that you Mr. Germany, your client will be successful on the merits ... providing that you prove the fraud that has been alleged," Chancellor JoeDae L. Jenkins told the court and Keough's attorney Jeff Germany.

Fans gather outside Graceland to pay their respects at the memorial for Lisa Marie Presley in 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. Justin Ford / Getty Images file

Naussany Investments and Private Lending LLC claims it made a $3.8 million loan to Graceland trustees with Elvis' famed home used as collateral.

Keough, who is known as “Danielle Riley Keough” in court documents, insists that the alleged creditor used forged signatures to create a loan that never existed.

"Mr. Naussany will not (be) harmed ... by delaying the trial on this matter until we can have adequate discovery (and) allow them to file an answer and provide a defense to the claim that he’s made," Jenkins said.

Given the worldwide fame of Graceland, the judge said prudence calls for any foreclosure sale to be delayed.

“The public interest is best served, particularly here in Shelby County, for Graceland is a part of this community, well loved by this community and, indeed, around the world," Jenkins said.

A lawyer for the creditor did not appear in court on Wednesday.