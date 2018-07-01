Judge lets ACLU lawsuit challenging family separation go forward

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

SAN DIEGO — A federal judge has allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities for separating parents from their children to go forward, but said he would decide later whether to order a nationwide halt to the policy.

Judge Dana Sabraw of the Southern District of California in San Diego said on Wednesday that the lawsuit, involving a 7-year-old girl who was separated from her Congolese mother and a 14-year-old boy who was separated from his Brazilian mother, could proceed on a claim that their constitutional rights to a fair hearing were denied.

Both women were seeking asylum and were detained after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Sabraw said he would issue separate rulings on the American Civil Liberties Union's request for a nationwide injunction and to expand the lawsuit to apply to all parents and children who are split up by border authorities.

Sabraw, an appointee of President George W. Bush, said the allegations "describe government conduct that arbitrarily tears at the sacred bond between parent and child."

"Such conduct, if true, as it is assumed to be on the present motion, is brutal, offensive, and fails to comport with traditional notions of fair play and decency," he wrote.