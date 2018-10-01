Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LOS ANGELES - In a scathing ruling late Monday, a U.S. District Court judge here rejected the Trump administration's request to detain migrant families at the border for as long as it takes to adjudicate their cases.

In rejecting the request by President Donald Trump's Justice Department to modify the so-called Flores agreement of 1997, which dictates a 20-day maximum detention period for children caught at the border, Judge Dolly M. Gee said the government was bound by the deal.

Calling the DOJ's legal maneuvers a "cynical attempt" to shift responsibility for immigration policy to the judiciary, Gee said nothing is preventing the administration from "reconsidering their current blanket policy of family detention."

The administration's argument that parents won't show up to court if they're released "does not support a blanket non-release policy," Gee wrote in a sharply-worded ruling.

The DOJ, however, interpreted the ruling to mean it can continue business as usual at the border.

Justice Department spokesman Devin O'Malley said in a statement that the department was weighing its options. But the ruling means the government can still keep families detained, he said.

" ... The court does appear to acknowledge that parents who cross the border will not be released and must choose between remaining in family custody with their children pending immigration proceedings or requesting separation from their children so the child may be placed with a sponsor," O'Malley said.

“The Trump Administration continues to make good faith efforts that allow us to not only enforce the law, address the crisis of illegal immigration our border, and protect our nation and its citizens, but also protect the safety of children in government care and custody," he said. "We disagree with the court’s ruling declining to amend the Flores Agreement to recognize the current crisis of families making the dangerous and unlawful journey across our southern border ... "