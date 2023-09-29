Judge rules Oxford High School shooter can be sentenced to life without parole

A Michigan judge has ruled that Ethan Crumbley can be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole during a Miller hearing Friday morning.

Crumbley, 17, appeared virtually from jail in an orange jumpsuit for his Miller hearing, a proceeding held as he is a minor to determine if he could sentenced to life in prison.

Crumbley was 15 at the time of the Oxford High School shooting in November 2021 that killed Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17, and wounded seven others.

Oakland County Judge Kwamé Rowe said Friday that the court couldn’t find reason that Crumbley could be rehabilitated and the crime does not bear the “hallmarks of youth” as such, he can be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

His next hearing was set for Oct. 20 and his sentencing for Dec. 8.

Though he was convicted of first-degree murder, he couldn’t be automatically sentenced to life in prison without parole as adults are due to his age. Miller hearings allow the judge to decide if a minor can be eligible for such a sentence.

From left, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, and Justin Shilling. via WDIV, Instagram, Twitter, GoFundMe

“This crime is not the result of impetuosity or recklessness,” Rowe said. “The defendant carefully and meticulously planned and carried out the shooting.”

He said the court found that Crumbley's possibility of rehabilitation was “slim,” and said he "continues to be obsessed with violence" even in jail. At this, Crumbley appeared to subtly shake his head and furrow his brows.

"His obsession with violence is in part what caused defendant to commit the underlying offense. If defendant continues to be obsessed with violence in the jail, how can there be a possibility of rehabilitation?" Rowe said.

Oakland County prosecutors charged Crumbley as an adult and he pleaded guilty to all 24 charges against him in October last year.

The gunman admitted to one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Ethan Crumbley stands with his attorneys in court on July 27. Carlos Osorio / AP

In America’s seemingly non-stop series of school shootings, Crumbley’s case stands out because the alleged — and perhaps criminally liable — negligence of his parents.

James and Jennifer Crumbley have been charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly failing to take reasonable steps to safeguard the handgun used in the shooting.

That weapon was allegedly purchased by James Crumbley days before the onslaught.

James and Jennifer Crumbley had been made aware of troubling, violent images in a sketch found on Ethan’s desk the day of the shooting and were urged to get him counseling — but left him at school, prosecutors have said.

The parents have insisted they could not have foreseen their son going on a murderous rampage and defense lawyers are seeking to have the case scuttled before it can even reach a precedent-setting trial.

