PHILADELPHIA — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the Trump administration cannot cut off grants to Philadelphia over the way the city deals with immigrants who are in the country illegally.

In his ruling, Judge Michael Baylson of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said the conditions placed on the city by the federal government in order to receive the funding are unconstitutional, "arbitrary and capricious." He also wrote that Philadelphia's policies are reasonable and appropriate.

Philadelphia has said that as a so-called sanctuary city, it will turn over immigrants to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents only if they have a warrant signed by a judge. The city has been fighting federal efforts to block funding as a result of the policy.

A spokesman for the city said early Wednesday afternoon that staffers are reviewing the ruling. The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Several sanctuary cities have opted to limit cooperation with government enforcement of immigration law. The Justice Department has threatened to cut off millions of dollars in federal grants to cities if they don't meet certain criteria for cooperating with immigration officials. Philadelphia's attorneys have argued that the move is unconstitutional and that it harms residents by withholding money earmarked to help buy kits to counteract opioid overdoses.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said that cities that don't help enforce immigration law are endangering public safety, especially when it comes to sharing information about immigrants who have been accused of crimes.

A federal appeals court in April sided with Chicago in a similar dispute.