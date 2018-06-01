Department of Justice spokesman Devin O'Malley said the department maintains it used proper authority to attach conditions to the public safety grants.

"Today's opinion from the district court in Philadelphia is a victory for criminal aliens in Philadelphia, who can continue to commit crimes in the City knowing that its leadership will protect them from federal immigration officers whose job it is to hold them accountable and remove them from the country," O'Malley wrote in an emailed statement.

Several sanctuary cities have opted to limit cooperation with government enforcement of immigration law. The Justice Department has threatened to cut off millions of dollars in federal grants to cities if they don't meet certain criteria for cooperating with immigration officials. Philadelphia's attorneys have argued that the move is unconstitutional and that it harms residents by withholding money earmarked to help buy kits to counteract opioid overdoses.

Sessions has said that cities that don't help enforce immigration law are endangering public safety, especially when it comes to sharing information about immigrants who have been accused of crimes.

A federal appeals court in April sided with Chicago in a similar dispute.

Kenney, Philadelphia’s mayor, said that Philadelphia city policies do not violate any federal laws, that the city works with federal authorities and that the city's policies do not prevent Immigration and Customs Enforcement from doing its job.

He said that immigrants are "the single greatest reason that Philadelphia has reversed five years of population loss," and that police depend on information from immigrants to solve crimes without fears that that those with information will be asked about their immigration status.

Kenney also said that the issue hits close to home. "If this was Irish immigration now, I might be in a detention center somewhere, or my kids might have been taken away from me," he said.

"When we came here, the same know-nothings and nativists of the day which exist, are Trump people today, were saying the same things about us: We were criminals, we were good for nothings, we were lowlifes, we were, you know, bad people and we should go back where we came from," Kenney said.

"It's the same fear, anger and vitriol that my folks experienced generations ago, that Mexicans, and Guatemalans and Hondurans and others are experiencing now — and Africans, and people who are Muslim," he said.