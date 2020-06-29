Judge sets March trial for at least one Minneapolis officer charged in George Floyd death

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MINNEAPOLIS - At least one trial of the police officers charged in the death of George Floyd, which touched off protests around the globe, was scheduled to start in March, a judge said Monday.

The four suspects appeared in Hennepin County Court, nearly one month after the fatal arrest where officer Derek Chauvin was videotaped putting his knee on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes as the man pleaded, "I can't breathe."

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill said "it remains to be seen" if all four officers will be tried jointly. But Cahill set March 8 as the day that at least the first of these prosecutions should begin.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, while his one-time colleagues — Tou Thao, Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane — face charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.

Kueng and Lane are both free on bail and walked into Cahill's courtroom with their lawyers. Thao, who is still in jail, joined his two former colleagues in court wearing an orange jail jump suit and face covering.

Chauvin appeared before the judge via video conference.

Floyd's death has sparked worldwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality. Minnesota officials have launched a sweeping probe of the Minneapolis Police Department and city lawmakers have vowed to dismantle the department and create a new public safety apparatus.

Gabe Gutierrez reported from Minneapolis and David K. Li from New York