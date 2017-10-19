The Brooklyn judge who revoked pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli's $5 million bail and put him in jail refused Thursday to free up the money that secured his bond.

U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto said Shkreli's eTrade account should remain tied up until the court determines whether he needs to pay a fine, restitution or monetary penalty. And she ordered prosecutors and the defense to discuss whether there will be a forfeiture proceeding.

Martin Shkreli with attorney Benjamin Brafman after his conviction. Carlo Allegri / Reuters file

Shkreli — who earned the nickname "Pharma Bro" for his cavalier response to criticism over price hikes for a lifesaving drug — was convicted of security fraud charges in August.

Although initially free on bail, he was sent to federal lockup last month after the judge found that a social media post in which he offered cash for a hair from Hillary Clinton's head could be seen as "solicitation of assault."

The 24-year-old will remain in jail until his Jan. 16 sentencing. Although he has boasted he will probably spend less than a year at a cushy "Club Fed," he faces up to 20 years in prison.

His attorney had no immediate comment on the judge's ruling.