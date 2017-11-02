WASHINGTON — Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates — indicted this week on charges ranging from conspiracy to money laundering — will remain on home confinement with GPS monitoring until at least next week.

"I have concerns about flight," U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said as both men appeared in a Washington courtroom.

The pair have been on home confinement since their indictment — Manafort on a $10 million bond and Gates on a $5 million bond. The conditions of their release will be decided at a bail hearing on Monday. They are expected to be tried in April.

President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives for a hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington. Aaron P. Bernstein / Reuters

Manafort and Gates are the first known people to be indicted in connection with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia and Moscow's interference in last year's presidential election.

Another target of the investigation, former campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos, secretly pleaded guilty last month to lying to federal agents about his contacts with Russians — a development that some say upped the ante in Mueller's sprawling inquiry.

Sources told NBC News that Manafort and Papadopoulos had email contact about efforts to set up a meeting between Trump and officials in Moscow. But the charges against Manafort are not tied to that.

Rick Gates arrives at Federal District Court on Nov. 2, 2017, in Washington. Andrew Harnik / AP

Instead, he and Gates are accused of using offshore accounts to funnel a fortune they made through lobbying work for Ukraine. Between 2006 and 2016, they hid tens of millions of dollars by laundering the money through scores of U.S. and foreign corporations, partnerships and banks, according to the charges.

Manafort used the funds to finance a "lavish lifestyle," prosecutors charged. Their accounting included $5.4 million on home improvements in the Hamptons, $934,350 to an antique rug store in Virginia, $520,440 to a clothing store in Beverly Hills, $655,500 for landscaping in New York, a $1.5 million Soho condo; a $3 million Brooklyn brownstone, and $1.9 million house in Virginia.

A grand jury indicted the men on 12 charges, including conspiracy against the United States, money laundering, being an unregistered foreign agent and failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

Mueller's office calculated the possible maximum sentences under federal sentencing guidelines if the pair are convicted: Gates could serve up to 12 years and seven months and Manafort is facing up to 15 years and eight months in prison.