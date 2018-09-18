Julie Chen to leave CBS daytime show 'The Talk'

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Julie Chen, the wife of former CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves, is planning to leave the network's daytime show "The Talk."

A source close to Chen, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the news on Tuesday and added that she will appear in a taped video message on Tuesday's show. Chen was absent from the season premiere on Sept. 10.

"I am taking a few days off from 'The Talk' to be with my family," Chen said in a statement before the broadcast, according to Variety. "I will be back soon and will see you on Thursday night on 'Big Brother.'"

The New York Post's Page Six first reported Chen's impending departure.

The daytime series, which airs on the CBS network and is produced by CBS Television, involves discussion about issues of the day. Chen, 48, found herself in a delicate situation when her husband became part of the news.

Leslie Moonves stepped down from the company earlier this month after a series of allegations of sexual misconduct by women Moonves had worked with during his career. CBS has hired two law firms to investigate the claims. Moonves has denied any wrongdoing.

Sharon Osbourne, co-host of "The Talk," had initially backed Moonves on air, and then spoke out against him on the show.

"The man has a problem," Osbourne said.

Chen will continue with another CBS series "Big Brother," according to the source, though the show's finale is next week.

Chen has worked at CBS since 1999, and married Leslie Moonves in 2004. She has supported Moonves throughout the scandal, tweeting out a statement in June.

"I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement," she wrote.

She put that support on display on Sunday, appearing on "Big Brother" for her usual hosting duties and signing off by adding her husband's name to her own.

"From outside the 'Big Brother' House... I'm Julie Chen Moonves," she said. "Good night."