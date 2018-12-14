Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By David K. Li

A Texas jury on Thursday awarded $25 million to the mother of a Dallas Cowboys player who was killed in a drunk-driving crash in which his teammate and best friend was behind the wheel.

Jurors in Dallas ruled that Jerry Brown Jr.'s death in the 2012 accident was the fault of both his friend and teammate, Josh Brent, and a now-defunct nightclub, Beamers. Both Brent and the club with its management company were ordered to pay 48 percent of the judgment.

Brown's mom, plaintiff Stacey Jackson, said she was satisfied with the verdict and award, according to NBC Dallas.

"I can't be more grateful or thankful, and I'm sure Jerry's looking down and happy," Jackson said.

"It weighs on my heart because you don't want no other family to go through what I have been through ... because, you know, us as parents we prepare our children for us passing away. You don't prepare yourself for seeing them going before you."

Brown was killed in the early morning hours of Dec. 8, 2012, when the driver Brent, 30, flipped his Mercedes while going 110 mph in a 45 mph zone in Irving, Texas.

Brent's blood-alcohol level was measured at .18 percent, more than twice the legal limit.

“It’s not enough to say we close our eyes, we did not see anything else,” Jackson's lawyer, Charla Aldous, said of the nightclub's alleged responsibility. “No, it is your duty to monitor.”

Other Cowboys players were also at the party, which had started on the night of Dec. 7, less than 48 hours before the team's road game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Brent and Brown, 25, had been close friends since they were teammates at the University of Illinois. At the time of the crash, Brent was a starting defensive tackle for the Cowboys, while Brown was linebacker on Dallas' practice squad.

Brent in 2014 was convicted of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the fatal accident, and sentenced to 180 days in jail and 10 years probation.

He played briefly in 2014 before retiring. He is now a scouting intern for the Cowboys with the possibility of becoming a coach or scout.