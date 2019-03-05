Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 5, 2019, 7:05 PM UTC By Associated Press

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A jury in West Virginia has returned a nearly $17 million verdict after a woman was injured when staffers tried to detain a shoplifter in Walmart.

Jurors in Wood County, West Virginia, issued the verdict Monday.

A lawyer for 53-year-old Diane Ankrom says employees tried to detain the shoplifter when he ran into her shopping cart, in which she was pushing her granddaughter. Ankrom fell to the ground with the cart falling on top of her.

The lawyers say she suffered internal injuries that required surgeries.

A Walmart spokesman says they are sympathetic to Ankrom's injuries but believe the shoplifter is responsible. He says they are evaluating post-trial options.

The jury found Walmart 30 percent responsible and the shoplifter 70 percent, though it's unclear how the money will be split.