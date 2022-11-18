Jury deadlocked in rape trial of Danny Masterson, judge orders more deliberations

LOS ANGELES — The jury weighing the rape charges against “That '70s Show” star Danny Masterson announced Friday it was deadlocked.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Charlaine F. Olmedo told the panel to come back on Nov. 28 and try again.

“You have been deliberating for an insufficient amount of time,” Olmedo said before excusing them.

Masterson, who is charged with raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home from 2001 to 2003, faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted on all three counts of forcible rape.

The panel composed of seven women and five men began its first full day of deliberations Wednesday, a day after Masterson’s defense team and prosecutors made their closing arguments in the closely watched trial in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Masterson, 46, has denied all the allegations leveled against him by the three women, who are all former members of the Church of Scientology, to which the actor still belongs.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Dua Anjum reported from Los Angeles and Corky Siemaszko from New York City.