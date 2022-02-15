Jury rules against Sarah Palin in defamation case against New York Times

A Manhattan federal jury ruled against Sarah Palin Tuesday in her defamation lawsuit against the New York Times.

The panel's unanimous decision came a day after the judge presiding over the case, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, took the unusual step of announcing that he would be dismissing Palin's case after the jury reached its verdict.

Rakoff also warned he would set aside the jury's verdict should the panel rule in Palin's favor.

So while the jury's decision carries no legal weight, Palin now has more ammunition to appeal Rakoff's ruling, as she is expected to do.

Palin, who was the governor of Alaska when she rocketed to fame in 2008 after Sen. John McCain of Arizona, the GOP presidential nominee, picked her as his running mate, claims her reputation was damaged by a Times editorial that incorrectly linked her to a 2011 mass shooting in Arizona that nearly killed former Rep. Gabby Giffords.

The Times quickly published a correction and the editor in charge of that section issued an apology.

Palin's first defamation lawsuit against the Times, which was filed shortly after the editorial was published in 2017, was also dismissed.