Feb. 14, 2019, 4:47 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

Chicago police on Thursday announced that detectives have identified and are speaking with two persons of interest in connection to the alleged attack on "Empire" star Jussie Smollett.

Smollett filed a report with the Chicago Police Department on Jan. 29 stating that two men hurled racist and homophobic slurs before beating him. Smollett also told police his attackers poured a chemical, possibly bleach, over him and put a noose around his neck.

"Through meticulous investigation," Chicago police detectives "have identified the persons of interest in the area of the alleged attack of the Empire cast member," spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet Thursday morning.

"These individuals are not yet suspects but were in area of concern and are being questioned. Investigation continues."

The Chicago Police Department said it is investigating the alleged attack against Smollett, who is black and openly gay, as a possible hate crime.

Persons of interest in the alleged racist and homophobic attack of actor Jussie Smollett as released by the Chicago Police Dept. Chicago Police Dept

The "Empire" star told ABC's "Good Morning America" that he is angry about the alleged attack and at people who do not believe his claims.

Social media users began to cast doubt over Smollett's claims after police said they were not able to find footage of the alleged attack.

"It's like, you know, at first, it was a thing of, like, 'Listen, if I tell the truth then that's it, 'cause it's the truth," Smollett said. "Then it became a thing of like, 'Oh, how can you doubt that? Like, how do you — how do you not believe that? It's the truth.'"

"And then it became a thing of like, 'Oh, it's not necessarily that you don't believe that this is the truth, you don't even want to see the truth,'" Smollett said to ABC News.

Police have said they have not found surveillance video that shows the attack, but then released images of the "potential persons of interest" from a surveillance camera located near where Smollett says he was attacked.