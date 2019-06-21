Breaking News Emails
A Chicago judge on Friday ruled that a special prosecutor will investigate Cook County State's Attorney Kimberly Foxx's handling of the Jussie Smollett case.
Judge Michael Toomin ruled in favor of a special prosecutor being appointed in the case after Sheila O'Brien, a former appellate judge, called for a special prosecutor to investigate why charges were dropped against the "Empire" actor over his allegedly false report that he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack, NBC Chicago reported.
Smollett was accused of falsely reporting what police say was a staged racist and anti-gay attack on himself in January in Chicago.
He was indicted by a grand jury of felony counts that he committed disorderly conduct by making a false report, according to a criminal complaint.
Smollett was arrested in February, but Foxx's office dropped charges against him in March. The actor has maintained his innocence and insists he was attacked.
O'Brien previously said she might ask the Illinois Supreme Court to intervene.
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie T. Johnson alleged that Smollett was unhappy with his salary on Fox’s “Empire” and Smollett sent himself a letter containing racist language, and when that did not work, he paid $3,500 to orchestrate the attack.
Johnson said Smollett invented the hate crimes and took "advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career.”