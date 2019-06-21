Breaking News Emails
CHICAGO — A judge on Friday ruled that a special prosecutor needs to investigate Cook County State's Attorney Kimberly Foxx's handling of the Jussie Smollett case and that "the integrity of our criminal justice system" is at stake.
Cook County Circuit Court Judge Michael Toomin ruled in favor of Sheila O'Brien, a former appellate judge who had called for a special prosecutor to investigate why charges were dropped against the "Empire" actor over his allegedly false report that he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack.
"The unprecedented irregularities identified in this case warrants the appointment of independent counsel to restore the public's confidence in the integrity of our criminal justice system," wrote Toomin, who is presiding judge over the Cook County Juvenile Justice Division.
O'Brien hailed Toomin's ruling.
"It’s very thorough and it’s very complete," O'Brien said. "Well get the truth, the whole truth, under oath."
Smollett was accused of falsely reporting what police say was a staged racist and anti-gay attack on himself in January in Chicago.
He was indicted by a grand jury of felony counts that he committed disorderly conduct by making a false report, according to a criminal complaint.
Smollett was arrested in February, but Foxx's office dropped charges against him in March. The actor has maintained his innocence and insists he was attacked.
Foxx recused herself from a possible prosecution of Smollett, saying she had contact with the actor's family when he was believed to be a crime victim.
Toomin said Foxx was right to take herself out of the case, but then wrong to place another prosecutor from her office in charge of it. She appointed First Assistant State's Attorney Joseph Magats, to oversee the matter, when she should have sought an outside prosecutor, according to Toomin.
"Yet for reasons undisclosed even to this day, Foxx instead chose to detour from the mandated course, instead appointing Mr. Magats as `the acting State's Attorney for this mater,' " Toomin wrote.
Toomin excoriated Foxx for creating "an entity that did not exist."
"There was and is no legally cognizable office of Acting State's Attorney known in our statutes or to common law," Toomin ruled. "Its existence was only in the eye or imagination of its creator, Kim Foxx."
O'Brien said Foxx's handling of the case cried out for a special prosecutor.
"I did this because it had to be done," O'Brien said of her request. "Someone had to do it. I had time and a typewriter."
Smollett's trainers, Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo, have previously said they helped stage the Chicago attack.
Gloria Schmidt, a lawyer for the brothers, said they're willing to answer any questions from a special prosecutor.
"The special prosecutor would have an opportunity to look at the evidence and effectively do this whole case over again — re-charge him, re-arraign him, reconvene the grand jury," Schmidt said. "It's like we're back to square one."
The saga began on Jan. 29 when Smollett filed a report that he had gone out for food at around 2 a.m. after returning from New York when masked men hurled racist and homophobic slurs before beating him.
The 36-year-old actor, who is black and gay also said his attackers poured what he believed was bleach over him and put a noose around his neck in the upscale Streeterville neighborhood.
But police could not find any security footage from the many surveillance cameras in the neighborhood to back up Smollett's claims. The actor also initially declined to provide phone records that could show he was speaking with his manager just as the alleged assault happened.
By Feb. 16, Chicago police publicly stated that "the trajectory of the investigation" changed, implying that Smollett was now a suspect. Smollett was charged Feb. 20 with felony disorderly conduct for the allegedly false report he made with Chicago police.
He was indicted on March 8 before prosecutors dropped all charges on March 26, in a move that angered police and then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel.
Johnson had previously said Smollett invented the hate crimes and took "advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career.”
Puskar reported from Chicago and Li from New York.