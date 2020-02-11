Jussie Smollett indicted over 'false reports,' Chicago special prosecutor announces

Actor Jussie Smollett is once again facing charges in Chicago in connection to a January 2019 police report in which he claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic hate crime.
Smollett was indicted by a grand jury on six disorderly conduct charges on Tuesday, according to the office of Special Prosecutor Dan Webb. The 37-year-old actor is already facing a $130,000 lawsuit with the city of Chicago, the cost of the resources police and prosecutors claim it took to investigate Smollett's false charge.
"A Cook County grand jury returned a six-count indictment charging Jussie Smollett with making four separate false reports to Chicago Police Department officers related to his false claims that he was the victim of a hate crime, knowing that he was not the victim of a crime," the office said in a statement Tuesday.
The former "Empire" star told police in January 2019 that he was attacked by two men hurling racial and homophobic slurs at him and wrapping a rope around his neck at about 2 a.m. in the upscale neighborhood of Streeterville.
Download the NBC News app for breaking news
Chicago police initially said they were looking into the attack as an alleged hate crime, but were unable to find any video evidence of the incident. After police interviewed two persons of interest in the case, Nigerian brothers Ola and Abel Osundairo, authorities shifted the investigation into whether the actor paid the brothers to stage an assault.
In February of last year, Smollett was charged with felony disorderly conduct for the allegedly false report he made with Chicago police.
Former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie T. Johnson accused the actor of staging the attack on himself in order to "promote his career." Police said Smollett paid the Osundairo brothers $3,500 to orchestrate the attack.
A grand jury indicted Smollett in March on 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for making a false report but all charges were unexpectedly dropped just weeks later, angering police and some city officials. A Cook County judge appointed Webb as the special prosecutor in the case in August.
Smollett has denied making up the attack and is countersuing the city of Chicago.