Justice Dept. to investigate NYPD's sex crimes unit for alleged discriminatory policing

Federal prosecutors have launched an investigation into the New York City police agency that inspired “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” for alleged discriminatory policing against women.

The NYPD’s Special Victims Division, which commonly handles crimes involving rape, sexual abuse and children, is being probed to “assess whether the SVD engages in a pattern or practice of gender-biased policing," according to an announcement Thursday from the federal prosecutors' offices in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The investigation was launched after the Justice Department “received information alleging deficiencies at SVD that have persisted for more than a decade, depriving survivors and the public of the prompt, thorough, and effective investigations needed to protect public safety," the announcement stated.

Prosecutors said in some cases basic investigative steps were not followed by SVD detectives and that sex assault survivors said they were shamed and abused and re-traumatized during investigations.

“Victims of sex crimes deserve the same rigorous and unbiased investigations of their cases that the NYPD affords to other categories of crime," Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said.