Justice Department will review its Capitol riot preparation and response

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department's inspector general will review how the department and its components, including the FBI, prepared for security at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, when rioters stormed in and disrupted the electoral vote count.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz said Friday he will look at the kind of threat information available beforehand and how widely it was shared with U.S. Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies. He'll also examine how Justice Department agencies responded once the rioting began.

Horowitz said he wants to know whether any DOJ rules or procedures hindered the ability to respond quickly.

Similar reviews are being conducted by inspectors general at the departments of Defense, for the role of the National Guard, Homeland Security, and Interior, which includes U.S. Park Service police.

Officials from the FBI and the New York Police Department have said they were aware of threats to the electoral college vote count and passed that information to the Capitol Police. But the acting assistant police chief, Sean Gallagher, has told congressional leaders that he was not aware of any intelligence from the FBI ahead of time, according to a document reviewed by NBC News.