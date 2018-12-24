Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Kalhan Rosenblatt and The Associated Press

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been up and working from the New York City hospital where she recently underwent surgery to remove cancerous nodes from her lungs, according to a spokesperson.

Ginsburg, 85, continued working on Sunday while still at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, according to Kathy Arberg, a spokeswoman for the court.

On Friday, Ginsburg underwent a pulmonary lobectomy to remove two malignant growths from her lungs, which were discovered after she fell and broke three of her ribs on Nov. 7.

Both "nodules removed during surgery were found to be malignant on initial pathology evaluation," the court said, but there "was no evidence of any remaining disease."

A pathologist will determine whether it's a recurrence of Ginsburg's pancreatic cancer or a primary lung tumor.

This is Ginsburg's third bout of cancer, after surviving both colon and pancreatic cancer. She also had a heart stent procedure in 2014.

Despite her health issues, Ginsburg, the oldest justice on the Supreme Court, has never missed arguments before the court. The court next meets on Jan. 7.

There is no information about when Ginsburg will be released from the hospital, but the court said she is "expected to remain in the hospital for a few days."