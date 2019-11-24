Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for possible infection

She missed a day of Supreme Court arguments last week after suffering from a "stomach bug."
Image: Ruth Bader Ginsberg
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg attends Georgetown Law's second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture in October.Jacquelyn Martin / AP file

By David Gura

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Saturday after experiencing chills and fever, a spokesperson said.

Ginsburg, 86, was expected to be released as soon as Sunday morning, said the spokesperson for the court.

She was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Friday night after an initial evaluation at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, the court official said. She was transferred to the Baltimore facility for evaluation and treatment of a possible infection.

With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated, the official said.

The hospitalization followed her return to the bench Monday after missing a day of arguments the previous week.

Last week, she was "home with a stomach bug," a court spokesperson said.

Ginsburg was treated over the summer for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas, and she underwent surgery last winter for lung cancer.

She has vowed to stay on the Supreme Court, which is staffed by lifetime presidential appointments, as long as her health permits.

