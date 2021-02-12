Justin Timberlake on Friday apologized to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson for benefiting "from a system that condones misogyny and racism" following backlash initially stemming from the release of the documentary "Framing Britney Spears."

"The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men up for success. As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this." Timberlake wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. "Because of my ignorance, I didn't recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again."

The documentary, which was produced by The New York Times and released last week on FX and Hulu, focused on Spears' tumultuous career and fight to remove her father’s conservatorship over her estate.

The documentary highlighted the fallout from Spears' breakup with Timberlake, in which Spears became a laughing stock, while Timberlake's career continued to soar.

The film's release coincided with Super Bowl weekend, when many tweeted about #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay in recognition of the 2004 "wardrobe malfunction" in which Jackson's breast was exposed during her halftime performance with Timberlake.

Jackson faced career consequences following the incident, while Timberlake enjoyed another career boost.