Juvenile reworks hit 'Back That Thang Up' into pro-vaccine 'Vax That Thang Up'

Rapper Juvenile has adapted his 1999 hit song "Back That Thang Up" into a pro-vaccine anthem called 'Vax That Thang Up' that was released on Monday.

The new song comes as part of a promotional partnership for BLK, a dating app geared toward connecting Black men and women, according to the YouTube page for the official video.

“Girl you look good once you vax that thang up. You a handsome young brother once you vax that thang up/Dating in real life, you need to vax that thang up/Feeling freaky all night, you need to vax that thang up,” goes the new rendition of the classic hook.

Juvenile posted the reworked classic to his Instagram page on Tuesday with the caption, "TO EACH IS OWN! Do what’s best for YOU and YOUR LIFE no matter what’s being said or done!"

The pro-vaccine track includes features from Cash Money Records artist Mannie Fresh, who was on the original 1999 version of the track, as well as a new addition from No Limit Records rapper Mia X.

“I just wanted to do something positive for my people and to stand in the front to show that I’m willing to sacrifice my life not just for me but also for my family," Juvenile said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone. "We don’t know what we’re facing right now but we really do all need to be vaccinated so we can continue to do our thing and survive.”

BLK said in a statement that it hopes "Vax That Thang Up" will help ease vaccine hesitancy.

"Black adults under the age of 40 are the most likely group to avoid the Covid-19 vaccination, according to the U.S. Census Bureau," the statement said. "Distrust of doctors and government, less access to vaccination centers, and online misinformation each play a role. We hope this video is both entertaining and actionable."