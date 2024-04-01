Kansas City Chiefs player Rashee Rice reportedly sought after multi-vehicle crash caused by speeding luxury cars

Dallas police are reportedly looking to speak with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice after two luxury cars were involved in a high-speed crash and the occupants of the vehicles walked away from the scene.

Officers were called to North Central Expressway in Dallas at 6:25 p.m. on Saturday after two speeding drivers lost control and crashed, "causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles."

Police told The Dallas Morning News on Sunday that the drivers were in a Corvette and a Lamborghini, and the Lamborghini veered onto the shoulder and hit the expressway's median wall.

The Morning News reported that one of the cars involved in the crash is leased or registered to Rice and that a Dallas police call sheet seen by the newspaper lists Rice as the person who they believe was behind the wheel of the Corvette.

Police have not identified any of the people involved.

“The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information,” police told the newspaper.

No major injuries were reported, according to police, but two people were treated at the scene and two others were taken to a local hospital.

Video posted on social media by Kayla Quinn, who said she was in one of the cars that was hit, appears to show the damage to the driver's side of her vehicle. A Facebook post from someone who said she is Quinn's mother said Quinn's 4-year-old son was in the car.

Video taken by a bystander and shared on social media by Quinn's mother shows several people walking away from the scene. The bystander asks them if they are all right and if they are “just gonna leave it.”

Rice, who grew up in the Dallas area, was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft and was part of the team's Super Bowl win in February.

He logged 39 yards across six caught passes during the Super Bowl, an impressive achievement for a rookie receiver during a hard-fought championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL have not responded to requests for comments from NBC News.