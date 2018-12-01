Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By David K. Li

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was captured on surveillance video kicking a woman he had just pushed to the ground, according to a report posted on Friday.

Hunt, who has the fifth most rushing yards in the NFL this year, got into an argument with a women at The Metropolitan hotel in Cleveland, in the early morning hours of Feb. 10, TMZ Sports reported.

The video has no audio but shows a clearly heated confrontation, where Hunt pushes one of his friends into a woman in a blue dress and they both fell to the ground.

The dazed woman — she appeared to have hit her head on the wall — gets up for a moment and then was crouching down again when Hunt kicked her backside, knocking her over, the footage shows.

In police body camera video obtained by TMZ, the woman didn't appear to know Hunt's last name, or that he was a pro football player.

“Kareem ... I just met him today, the person who assaulted me," she said, clearly distraught. "He shoved me, he pushed me. You can watch the video tape which I would like to see if that’s possible."

Also in the TMZ video, a friend of Hunt's told police that their group had met the woman and her friend earlier at a club, but they asked them go home when they revealed they were only 19 years old.

Hunt's friend said the incident turned heated when the woman tried to get back into Hunt's room.

The TMZ report did not name the victim, but Cleveland police had back in February released officers' reports and a 911 call naming a Kent State student, who had accused Hunt of roughing her up at The Metropolitan on Feb. 10.

NBC News is not identifying the woman in the report.

In the police report, Hunt’s friends accused the woman, who appears to be white, of using "the N-word," while she said the men had promised her and her friend a ride back home to Kent State.

“The pushing and shoving cased abrasions on her left knee, right hand and a scratch on her chest,” according the responding officer.

Hunt told police that he insisted that the woman her friend leave his apartment because they were just 19 at the time, according to the February report.

"[The woman's friend] started calling him names and he did not want any part of it," an officer wrote.

The police reports did not mention that kick capture on surveillance video.

Both the NFL and The Chiefs did not return requests for comment from NBC News and Hunt could not be reached for comment.

The footage drew comparisons to former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice, who was caught on surveillance tape in 2014 punching his then fiance, and now wife, Janay Palmer in a Atlantic City hotel elevator.

Rice was released by the Ravens after the video came out, and never played in the NFL again.

Meanwhile, former Chiefs running back Larry Johnson, who was cut by the team for making gay slurs and has had multiple arrests for domestic violence said Friday that Hunt should know better.

"I thought by speaking aloud about my pitfalls that players after me could see these situations before they’d happen," Johnson tweeted. "REALLY F---ING UPSET KAREEM......"