Kansas City Chiefs will pay for care of girl hurt in Britt Reid crash

The Kansas City Chiefs will pay for a lifetime of care and other expenses for a young girl seriously injured in a crash involving former assistant coach Britt Reid, the team and the child’s attorney said Friday.

Ariel Young suffered a traumatic brain injury and was hospitalized for almost two months after the Feb. 4 crash, in which Reid allegedly slammed his truck into the sport-utility vehicle she was in.

The plan "provides Ariel with world-class medical care and long-term financial stability," the team and Ariel’s attorney said in a statement from the law firm.

Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, has been charged with driving while intoxicated.

A blood test showed a blood-alcohol level of .113, according to prosecutors. The legal limit is .08.

Reid has pleaded not guilty. His trial date is set for April.

A police report says he was driving almost 84 mph before striking two stopped cars — one that had run out of gas and was pulled over and another, which Ariel was in, that had come to help.

Ariel, 5 at the time, was in critical condition after the crash and in a coma for more than a week. She was released from the hospital on April 2, NBC affiliate KSHB of Kansas City has reported.

Representatives of the Chiefs, Ariel and her family, and medical experts worked together over the last several months on the care plan, the law firm statement said.

"Ariel's recovery is a long road, but she has made great strides and continues to improve every day,” the statement said. “Earlier this fall, she attended her first day of school."

Britt Reid, who was outside linebackers coach, is no longer with the team. He was placed on leave after the crash, and his contract expired.