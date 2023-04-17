Kansas City shooter exchanged few words with Ralph Yarl before opening fire, teen's attorney says

The Missouri man who shot Ralph Yarl exchanged few words and waited little time before opening fire on the 16-year-old boy who had mistakenly rang the wrong doorbell while trying to pick up his siblings, the boy’s attorney said Monday.

On Thursday evening, after his mother asked him to pick up his 11-year-old twin brothers, Ralph went to a home in the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Street instead of Northeast 115th Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

He rang the doorbell shortly before 10 p.m. and waited for someone to respond, attorney Lee Merritt, who has been retained by the family, told NBC News.

“Whoever was inside took a little longer than he anticipated to respond, and so he just waited at the door,” Merritt said, citing a formal statement Ralph gave to law enforcement investigators from his hospital bed Friday.

“He heard rustling around going on in the house and then finally the door was open,” the attorney said. “And he was confronted by a man who told him, ‘Don’t come back around here,’ and then he immediately fired his weapon.”

A police vehicle sits in front of the house Monday where 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot when he went to the wrong address to pick up his younger brothers in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel / AP

Ralph was shot in the head, which cracked his skull and left him with a critical, traumatic brain injury, the attorney said. While the teenager was still on the ground, the homeowner opened fire a second time, striking Ralph in the upper right arm, Merritt said.

How the encounter turned violent so quickly still confuses Ralph as he recovers, his aunt, Faith Spoonmore, said.

“We’ll remind him like, ‘Ralph, you’re alive, buddy.’ And then he has the times where he’s like, ‘Why? I did nothing wrong. Why? I did nothing wrong.’ And he just cannot understand why,” Spoonmore said. “So it’s waves. He goes through waves.”

Merritt said Ralph is now in stable condition and out of the hospital.

Police have not released the name and race of the resident who opened fire. He was taken into custody and held for 24 hours, the maximum for a suspect in a felony until charges are filed, Police Chief Stacey Graves said.

Ralph said the person who shot him was a white man who "seemed angry and hostile" by his presence on the property, his attorney said.

Merritt said the teenager miraculously saved his own life by fleeing from the man who shot him and banging on at least three neighbors’ doors for help.

At the third home, Merritt said the neighbor told the boy to lie on the ground and put his hands in the air. Ralph complied and then passed out, the attorney said.

Ralph Yarl. Ben Crump Law via AP

Merritt said the neighborhood where the shooting occurred is predominantly white and conservative and "commonly referred to among locals as God's country."

"We've heard reports from Black people who live in the neighborhood, who visit the neighborhood, that there seems to be a standing hostility towards Black presence in that community," he said.

Karen Skinner, who has lived on 115th Street for more than 30 years, said the shooting in her neighborhood surprised her given how her block is typically quiet and crime isn’t an issue.

“It’s a neighborhood in which I’m not going to even walk on my neighbor’s yard because they’re all very well manicured,” Skinner said, adding that the street includes many older white homeowners whose children have since grown.

In recent years, newer families have been moving in, including a Black family, she said, but most residents keep to themselves.

“This was an absolute shock,” she said of the shooting.

Skinner said she was still awake in the late evening of April 13 doing laundry but didn’t hear gunfire or screams. Another friend messaged her on Facebook to check if the emergency lights flooding the neighborhood were for her home. When Skinner said she went outside to check on what happened, the teen had already been taken to the hospital.

Skinner said she never interacted with the homeowner who shot Ralph, despite living in the same neighborhood for decades. Since the shooting, she has been trying to make sense of why someone felt using a firearm was necessary.

“If you don’t know what’s at the door and you’re that scared, then don’t open the door,” she said. “I’m afraid that race played a part of that.”

She added: “I wish the kid had come to my house.”

Meanwhile, the teenager's aunt said he has received an outpouring of love and support from his teachers, friends and classmates.

Ralph, a junior at Staley High School in Kansas City, is an excellent student and talented musician, the superintendent of North Kansas City Schools said in a statement Monday.

“He maintains a stellar GPA while taking mostly college-level courses,” Dan Clemens said. “While he loves science and hopes to pursue that career path, his passion is music. Thankfully, we know he is now recovering alongside family.”

Ralph Yarl. via GoFundMe

Megan Lilien, his former teacher, said Ralph is a “gentle soul” and gifted student who wants to study chemical engineering in college.

Lilien, who taught Ralph at the Missouri Scholars Academy, a three-week residential program for academically gifted students, said he was a “highly intelligent” and observant student, curious about the world.

The shooting has sparked outrage on social media, a weekend protest and calls for the shooter’s arrest.

Merritt urged authorities to investigate whether race played a role and why the man decided to pull the trigger twice.

"He's gonna have to say that he looked out, he saw a black silhouette and he feared for his life," the attorney said.