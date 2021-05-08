A Kansas high school coach faces potential termination after he allegedly used a racial slur while telling his baseball team's only Black athlete to turn off his music.

Dave Flood, coach at Olathe North High School, a suburban Kansas City school, was placed on administrative leave Friday, according to the Olathe school district.

His suspension came shortly after the student's father posted on social media about the alleged interaction between Flood and his son.

"We are appalled by the remarks made by the Olathe North head baseball coach and have thoroughly investigated the situation," the school district said in a statement Friday.

"The staff member has been placed on administrative leave, and a recommendation for immediate termination has been submitted to the Board of Education. The comments made are absolutely unacceptable.

"In the Olathe Public Schools, our priority is the well-being of ALL our students. Racist and derogatory statements will never be tolerated. This is not who we are in Olathe. Our focus now is on the support and care of our students."

Administrators are holding a special board of education meeting Monday morning to vote on Flood's employment.

Flood did not respond to a NBC News request for comment Friday evening.