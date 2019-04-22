Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 22, 2019, 1:45 PM GMT / Updated April 22, 2019, 2:12 PM GMT By David K. Li

A Kansas zookeeper who was nearly killed by a tiger in her care over the weekend has been moved out of intensive care, officials said Monday.

"Just thankful that today she may be just a hair better than she was yesterday and we'll take it one day at a time," Topeka Zoo Director Brendan Wiley told Topeka NBC affiliate KSNT.

Investigators still haven't spoken to the wounded trainer since she was mauled on Saturday by a 7-year-old male tiger named Sanjiv, according to Wiley.

The attack happened in Sanjiv's outdoor habitat as several visitors watched. The tiger was lured away so the injured zookeeper could be rescued.

The zookeeper, who has not been identified yet, has worked at the Topeka Zoo since 2002 and has several years of experience with tigers, officials have said.

The zoo opted not to euthanize Sanjiv, who was back on display Sunday.