Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, returned to Twitter over the weekend, writing "shalom" in one of his first posts since appearing to take a break from the platform after his account was restricted over anti-Semitic remarks.

The rapper posted the Hebrew word shalom, which means "peace" and is used as a greeting or parting salutation, along with a smiley face in a Sunday tweet.

Earlier he had tweeted out: "Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked."

"Don't kill what ye hate," Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, replied. "Save what ye love."

The exchange came as Ye continues to face backlash after making a string of anti-Semitic remarks, which saw both his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted in October.

Musk said last month that Ye's account had been restored by Twitter before he took ownership. "They did not consult with or inform me," he said in a tweet on Oct. 28.

However, Ye's last post on Twitter was on Nov. 4, a day after the rapper said he was taking a "verbal fast."

A number of companies cut ties with Ye over his remarks, including Adidas, Balenciaga and prominent talent agency CAA.

Earlier this month, it also came to light that Ye had paid a settlement to a former employee who alleged he had used anti-Semitic language in the workplace.

Ye's Sunday tweets came as former President Donald Trump's Twitter account was also reinstated over the weekend after being blocked for nearly two years.

Trump has yet to use the account, however, with the former president having launched his own social media network, Truth Social, in the wake of his ban.