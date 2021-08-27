Kanye West flabbergasted fans at yet another listening party Thursday night after inviting controversial musicians DaBaby and Marilyn Manson on stage with him.

West's third listening party for his yet-to-be-released album "Donda" featured a replica of his childhood home in the middle of Chicago's Soldier Field. Kim Kardashian, who filed from divorce from West in February, also made an appearance.

The artist — just as he did at two shows at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium — danced to, but did not perform the album, which was originally set to be released on July 23. West, who is in the process of changing his legal name to "Ye," spent most of the show in a full face mask.

DaBaby, who recently faced widespread backlash after making homophobic comments about people living with HIV/AIDS, is featured on a song that had originally included Jay-Z.

It wasn't immediately clear why Manson, who faces accusations and lawsuits from several women alleging sexual assault and abuse, was invited on stage.

A representative for Manson told NBC News Friday that his voice is featured on Donda, "and he will continue to conceptually collaborate with Ye on the Donda project."

Some on social media poked fun at the appearances, while others condemned West's choice to include those two particular artists.

"Kanye about to assemble the cancelled avengers with DaBaby and Marilyn Manson," one person wrote.

Others surmised Manson probably wasn't too fond of West's more religious tracks.

Marilyn Manson? Kanye what are you doing my dude? #DONDA pic.twitter.com/ealVYzc0q5 — Gilroy (@GilroysWorld) August 27, 2021

kanye bringing out marilyn manson in the middle of his rape accusations is (more) proof kanye will do anything for attention — " (@shOoObz) August 27, 2021

West's finale also appeared to shock those who attended the event. According to people who tweeted about the listening party, the singer emerged from the house on fire before he was extinguished. It's unclear if the person on fire was West or a stunt double.

For his last stunner, Kardashian appeared on stage in a wedding dress and veil. West, finally mask-less, greeted her with a few words and a huge smile.

A representative for Kardashian confirmed it was her and said she was wearing a Balenciaga gown.

We got Marilyn Manson listening to gospel, Kanye put the GD anthem after a track with Durk, then set himself on fire & lastly, remarried Kim. Bruh WHAT #DONDA #kanye pic.twitter.com/9CumbuNPJH — 🩸🧛‍♂️🩸 (@vladmarchak) August 27, 2021

A representative for West did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.