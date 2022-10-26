Kanye West was kicked out of Skechers' offices after he showed up 'uninvited,' the company said

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was booted from Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles on Wednesday after he showed up uninvited and unannounced, the company said.

In a statement, the shoemaker said two executives escorted Ye and others from the company’s offices following a brief conversation and after he “engaged in unauthorized filming.”

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,” the company said, adding that it condemned recent antisemitic comments that prompted a backlash among companies that had business deals with the artist.

Kanye West in Los Angeles, on Friday. Rachpoot / Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Representatives for Ye, who has spoken publicly about his mental health issues and has a history of posting erratically online, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Among the companies to dump Ye in recent days were Gap and Adidas, with the latter saying Tuesday that his comments and actions “have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

The German athletic giant had previously said it was reassessing its nearly decade-long relationship with the artist after he wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt during Paris Fashion Week.

The German athletic company announced the decision to cut ties after growing pressure from the Anti-Defamation League and others — and after people apparently affiliated with an antisemitic network of conspiracy theorists hung a banner over a Los Angeles freeway saying: “Kanye is right about the Jews.”

The action prompted condemnation from the governor's office in Sacramento to the White House, with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying: "We need to call out antisemitism everywhere it rears its ugly head. These actions in LA are disgusting and should be condemned."