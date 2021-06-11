Kate Middleton hasn't met, in person or online, with her newborn niece but hopes to rectify that promptly.

“I wish her all the very best. I can’t wait to meet her,” the Duchess of Cambridge told NBC News' Andrea Mitchell on Friday. “We haven’t met her yet. I hope that will be soon.”

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, welcomed their second child, a daughter, to the world last week at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.

The child is named Lilibet Diana, in a nod to Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and mother, the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

Asked if she has FaceTimed with the royal tyke, Kate said, “No I haven’t."

The British monarchy and government have been busy this week, rolling out the red carpet in a charm offensive to win over President Joe Biden and other top U.S. officials in Cornwall for the G7 summit.

Biden re-affirmed the "special relationship" between America and the United Kingdom, and has pledged to rebuild ties with traditional allies which frayed in four years of President Donald Trump in the White House.