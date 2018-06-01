Kate Spade's sister says fashion star's suicide was 'not unexpected'

However, when Spade was "all set to go" she would "chicken out by morning," Saffo said.

Saffo said Spade feared hospitalization would negatively affect her brand and tried to self-medicate with alcohol.

"I even said I (would) go with her and be a 'patient' too (she liked that idea) I said we could talk about it all — our childhood, etc. That I could help her fill in any blanks she might have . . . ." Saffo told the Star. "That seemed to make her more comfortable, and we'd get sooo close to packing her bags, but — in the end, the 'image' of her brand (happy-go-lucky Kate Spade) was more important for her to keep up. She was definitely worried about what people would say if they found out."

Other members of Spade's family did not corroborate Saffo's depictions.

Spade's brother-in-law, the actor David Spade, only publicly commented on social media following her death on Tuesday.

"I still can't believe it," he wrote in a post on Instagram. "It's a rough world out there people, try to hang on."

In a 2017 interview with NPR, Kate Spade said she suffered from anxiety and often felt like "the sky is falling."

Andy Spade, Kate Spade's husband and business partner, also attempted to get his wife treatment, but was unable to convince her, Saffo claimed.

"Sometimes you simply cannot SAVE people from themselves!" Saffo said. "One of the last things she said to me was, 'Reta, I know you hate funerals and don't attend them, but for me would you PLEASE come to MINE, at least. Please!' I know she perhaps had a plan, but she insisted she did not."

Saffo said it's possible her sister's decision to die by suicide began when news broke of Robin William's suicide in 2014.

Spade was fixated on the coverage of the actor's death, according to Saffo, and watched the news coverage from a hotel in Santa Fe.

"We were freaked out/saddened," Saffo said. "But she kept watching it and watching it over and over. I think the plan was already in motion even as far back as then."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.