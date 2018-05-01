Kate Spade was both an elegant taste-maker and a savvy mogul

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Kate Spade, who towered over the fashion industry for a quarter-century, perfected a style that was at once sharply contemporary and decidedly retro, elegantly understated yet cheerfully exuberant.

It was an aesthetic, as she once put it, that strove for "timelessness."

And yet Spade, who was found dead in her Manhattan apartment on Tuesday, was in many ways a woman of her times — a modern-day mogul who brought sly sophistication to the masses, setting a sleek and brightly colored fashion template for a generation of striving women.

"She made it desirable for women to have ... her colors, her polka dots, her sense of fun and whimsy," said Eileen Karp, chair of the fashion design department at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.

"I think [that] is what women responded to. [The items] were feminine, affordable, with little touches that people could embrace and utilize."

Spade, who built her namesake brand, Kate Spade New York, into a retail powerhouse with global reach, was the picture of good taste — down to the impeccable bouffant hairdo — who nonetheless refrained from snobbish pretension, blending Midwestern simplicity with worldly grace.

"She was accessible and approachable," said Lisa Lockwood, the news director at Women's Wear Daily, the trade publication of the garment industry. "And that helps explain why [Kate Spade] became the must-have bags for teenagers and young women going off to college."

The handbags and other accessories that bore her name were both luxury status symbols and functional wares, combining the regal sheen of "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and the Kennedy White House with the down-to-earth demands of daily life.